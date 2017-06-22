UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
June 22 Hain Celestial Group Inc:
* Hain Celestial announces financial results and expands strategic plan to deliver enhanced shareholder value
* James Langrock has been appointed as executive vice president and chief financial officer
* Hain Celestial Group Inc - company's board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $250 million of company's issued and outstanding common stock
* Hain Celestial Group Inc sees full year 2017 net sales $2.84 to $2.86 billion
* Hain Celestial Group Inc sees initial fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $350 million to $375 million
* No material changes to previously reported financial statements
* Hain Celestial Group sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.40 to $0.43
* Hain Celestial Group sees full year 2017 adjusted EPS $1.19 to $1.22
* Hain Celestial Group sees initial fiscal year 2018 total net sales growth of 4% to 6%
* Hain Celestial Group sees Q4 net sales $715 million to $735 million
* Expects to deliver $350 million in cost savings through fiscal 2020
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.90, revenue view $2.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $724.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
