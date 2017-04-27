April 27 Hainan Drinda Automotive Trim Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 20.7 million yuan to 24.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (20.7 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nTsriT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)