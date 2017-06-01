BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 1 Hainan Mining Co Ltd
* Says it, Shanghai Fosun High Technology Group Co Ltd and Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd plan to boost capital in Shanghai-based investment firm by $243 million, $182 million and $62 million respectively
* Says the Shanghai-based investment firm plans to acquire 10 pct stake in Russia's Public Joint Stock Company Polyus for $887 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rd5NXN
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show