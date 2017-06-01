June 1 Hainan Mining Co Ltd

* Says it, Shanghai Fosun High Technology Group Co Ltd and Zhaojin Mining Industry Co Ltd plan to boost capital in Shanghai-based investment firm by $243 million, $182 million and $62 million respectively

* Says the Shanghai-based investment firm plans to acquire 10 pct stake in Russia's Public Joint Stock Company Polyus for $887 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rd5NXN

