BRIEF-OPKO provides update to late-stage study of HGH-CTP in growth hormone deficient adults
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults
April 19 Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it swings to net loss of 388.4 million yuan ($56.40 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 52.7 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2pAl7hh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene
* Syneron Candela announces shareholder approval of proposed acquisition by funds advised by apax partners