April 19 Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it swings to net loss of 388.4 million yuan ($56.40 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 52.7 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2pAl7hh

