BRIEF-Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 mln of convertible senior notes
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 25 Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary signed agreement with Trendful Development Ltd and got exclusive selling right of Tauro-ursodesoxycholic Acid produced by an Italy company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EUNQKr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.
* TearLab Corp - on June 19, nasdaq hearings panel granted co's request for continued listing, pursuant to extension, through October 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: