BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus Cadila gets U.S. FDA approval for Acyclovir
* Says Zydus Cadila receives final approval from U.S. FDA for Acyclovir for Injection USP.
April 20 Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says it gets approval to issue 400 million yuan ($58.08 million) commercial paper, 800 million yuan medium-term notes
* Says it signed a license contract with Todai TLO Ltd, regarding NC-6300 related high polymer micelle DDS
* Says co received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Guizhou Food and Drug Administration, for pills (condensed pills) manufactured by co and the valid period is until June 11, 2022