BRIEF-Biocon allots bonus shares in 2:1 ratio
* Says allotment in the ratio of 2:1 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rIfgbq Further company coverage:
May 12 Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost unit's registered capital by 580 million yuan ($84.03 million) to 1.3 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pFeved
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9019 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says allotment in the ratio of 2:1 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rIfgbq Further company coverage:
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
* Says it plans share issue to raise up to 703 million yuan ($103.15 million)