April 26 Haixin Foods Co Ltd:

* Sees net loss for H1 2017 to be 4 million yuan to 8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (9.5 million yuan)

* Comments that seasonal impacting is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dqFdXM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)