April 20Haixin Foods Co Ltd :

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 7 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on April 26, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 27 and the dividend will be paid on April 27

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DMp01E

