March 30 HAL Trust:

* Net income for 2016 amounted to 871 million euros ($934.06 million) (11.25 euro per share) compared with 630 million euros (8.14 euro per share) for 2015

* Nav based on market value of quoted companies and liquid portfolio and on book value of unquoted companies, decreased by 317 million euros in 2016

* Net asset value on December 31, 2016 amounted to 12,754 million euros

* Proposed dividend per share over 2016 amounts to 7.10 euro (2015: 6.50 euro) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)