BRIEF-Balder wins land allocation agreement in Uppsala
* BALDER WINS LAND ALLOCATION AGREEMENT UPPSALA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 30 HAL Trust:
* Net income for 2016 amounted to 871 million euros ($934.06 million) (11.25 euro per share) compared with 630 million euros (8.14 euro per share) for 2015
* Nav based on market value of quoted companies and liquid portfolio and on book value of unquoted companies, decreased by 317 million euros in 2016
* Net asset value on December 31, 2016 amounted to 12,754 million euros
* Proposed dividend per share over 2016 amounts to 7.10 euro (2015: 6.50 euro) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BALDER WINS LAND ALLOCATION AGREEMENT UPPSALA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* You Defeng has tendered his resignation as an executive director and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd: