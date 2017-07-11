FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Halcon Resources says to sell its operated Williston Basin Assets for $1.4 Billion
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 11, 2017 / 11:58 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Halcon Resources says to sell its operated Williston Basin Assets for $1.4 Billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Halcon Resources Corp:

* Press release - Halcón Resources announces the sale of its operated Williston Basin assets for $1.4 billion

* Plans to continue to run 2 rigs in Delaware basin for remainder of 2017

* Will retain its non-operated Williston Basin assets; though it may monetize those assets in future

* ‍Currently expects to exit 2017 with production in excess of 13,000 boe/d, net

* Current production associated with assets being sold is approximately 29,000 boe/d, net​​​

* ‍Will use a portion of asset sale proceeds to make an offer to purchase up to 50.0 pct of its 6.75% notes at 103% of par upon closing

* To sell operated assets in Williston Basin to an affiliate of Bruin E&P Partners, a portfolio co of Arclight Capital Partners​

* Will also use a portion of asset sale proceeds to redeem all outstanding 12.0% second lien notes due 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

