April 20 Halcyon Agri Corporation Limited

* Us$150 Million 4.5% Senior Perpetual Securities To Be Issued Under The Us$1 Billion Mtn Programme

* Series 2 perpetual securities are expected to be issued on 26 april 2017

* Net proceeds arising from issue of series 2 perpetual securities will be used to refinance existing borrowings of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)