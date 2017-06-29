BRIEF-Autoliv to invest $15 mln in Autotech Ventures
* Autoliv says complements its innovation strategy with investment in specialized fund
June 29 Haldex AB
* Haldex AB board withdraws its support for Knorr-Bremse bid
* Haldex AB says Knorr-Bremse currently awaits outcome of european as well as U.S. competition authority investigation
* "European competition authority has expressed serious doubts concerning six of eight product areas in which Haldex AB conducts its business"
* Board makes assessment that more time would not increase likelihood of obtaining regulatory approval.
* European process has reached a stage where competition authority has provided feedback as to current status of investigation
* Board has made overall assessment that likelihood of Knorr-Bremse obtaining necessary regulatory approvals is very low
* Based on feedback from competition authority, Co's board considers probability of regulatory approval low
* Haldex AB board has decided not to assist Knorr-Bremse further in process of obtaining such approvals
* Board has decided not to assist Knorr-Bremse in continued competition investigations
* Board will also contest grant of approval by swedish securities council to extend Knorr-Bremse offer
* Board says "competition authorities very unlikely to approve acquisition" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 29 Volkswagen AG on Thursday told California it was expanding efforts to build electric car infrastructure in poorer communities, responding to regulators who described "shortcomings" in VW's plan.
