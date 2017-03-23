March 23 Haldex AB

* Says proposes Jorgen Durban be newly elected chairman of board

* Says proposes Goran Carlson, Magnus Johansson and Annika Sten Parson to be re-elected and that Ulf Ahlén, Jörgen Durban and Johan Gileus be newly elected members of the board

* Says Staffan Jufors, Anders Nielsen and Carina Olson have declined re-election Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)