May 25 Halfords Group Plc
* Underlying profit before tax of £75.4m, down £6.1m
year-on-year
* Revenue 1,095.0 million stg versus 1,021.5 million stg,
+7.2%
* Underlying business performance is strong and there is
good momentum in delivering our strategic priorities
* Currency movements will impact profits, but our mitigation
plans are well developed and progress to date is encouraging
* We anticipate FY18 profit to be in line with current
market expectations and remain confident in outlook for group
