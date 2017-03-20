March 20 Halk Bankasi

* Proposes to pay 0.173962 lira ($0.0480) net dividend per share for FY 2016

* Proposes to pay 0.2046612 gross dividend per share for FY 2016

* Proposes to pay dividend on May 9 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.6244 liras)