March 30 Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Ltd :

* Total group sales for 6 month period ended 1 february 2017 were NZ$122.9 million, an increase of 9.4pct

* Net profit after tax for 6 month period was NZ$9.185 million, an increase of 34.7pct

* Recommended an interim dividend of 14.5 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: