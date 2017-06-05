BRIEF-Sears Canada says co, certain units obtains creditor protection under CCAA
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention
June 5 Halliburton Co:
* CEO jeffrey Miller will receive annual base salary of $1.3 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2qYQzlZ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says new seasonal service will operate twice weekly from June 22 to October 16, 2017