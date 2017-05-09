BRIEF-Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE
* Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE
May 9 Hallmark Financial Services Inc
* Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 earnings results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $96.9 million
* Hallmark Financial Services Inc - Qtrly net combined ratio of 98.6%
* Hallmark Financial Services Inc - Qtrly gross premiums written $135.1 million versus $128.4 million; book value per share $ 14.60
CAIRO, June 19 Egypt's parliament voted to raise the minimum income tax threshold to 7,200 Egyptian pounds ($400) a year from 6,500 pounds and gave tax breaks to the first three brackets.
* Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan