* Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 earnings results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $96.9 million

* Hallmark Financial Services Inc - Qtrly net combined ratio of 98.6%

* Hallmark Financial Services Inc - Qtrly gross premiums written $135.1 million versus $128.4 million; book value per share $ 14.60