Feb 23 Halogen Software Inc
* Board supports an all-cash purchase price of C$12.50 per
share
* Halogen Software to be acquired by Saba Software
* Deal for for C$12.50 in cash per share implying an
aggregate fully-diluted equity value for halogen of
approximately C$293 million
* Deal contemplates Saba and Vector Capital, together with
their affiliates, to acquire all of issued, outstanding shares
of halogen
* Agreement also provides for payment of a termination fee
of $10.25 million
* Michael Slaunwhite and parties related to him collectively
own approximately 32 pct of Halogen's outstanding shares
* Agreement also provides for reverse termination fee of
$20.5 million, in certain circumstances
* Slaunwhite, parties related to him will be re-investing up
to 6.8 million shares worth of their current ownership into
combined entity
* Slaunwhite will become chairman of combined company and
will be one of its largest independent shareholders
