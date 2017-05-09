BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc:
* Halozyme reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 revenue $29.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $30.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $115 million to $130 million
Says for 2017, company reiterated its financial guidance of net revenue of $115 million to $130 million
* FY2017 revenue view $132.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016