BRIEF-Esquire Financial Holdings launch of IPO of 1.80 million shares of common stock
* Launch of its initial public offering of 1.80 million shares of co's common stock
May 18 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc
* Halozyme Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock
* Commenced an underwritten public offering of $100 million of shares of its common stock
* Halozyme intends to use net proceeds from this offering to fund continued development of its PEGPH20 oncology program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc said on Monday it expected its initial public offering to be priced at $15 to $17 per share, giving the biggest U.S. meal kit delivery company a valuation as high as $3.18 billion.
* Shares to start trading on June 30 (Adds comments from investors, bankers, source familiar with company)