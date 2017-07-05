BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare Inc enters into a second amendment to its credit agreement
* Cross Country Healthcare Inc- on July 5 entered into a second amendment to its credit agreement dated June 22, 2016
July 5 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc:
* Halozyme Therapeutics Inc - co, unit entered into a first amendment to amended and restated lease with bmr-11388 sorrento valley road lp
* Halozyme Therapeutics Inc - co, unit also entered into a first amendment to lease with bmr-sorrento plaza llc - sec filing
* Halozyme Therapeutics Inc - lease amendments effectively extend company's tenancy at these facilities for an additional five years
* Halozyme Therapeutics Inc - 11388 lease amendment extension commences on January 15, 2018 and expires on january 14, 2023 Source text (bit.ly/2tS9swW) Further company coverage:
* Neophotonics -on June 29,entered into twelfth amendment to credit agreement to that certain revolving credit, term loan agreement dated March 21,2013
