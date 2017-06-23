WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 Halyard Health Inc
* Says CEO Robert E. Abernathy to retire
* Says Joseph F. Woody appointed CEO
* Halyard Health Inc - on June 23, co announced , effective June 26, Abernathy will retire as CEO but will continue as chairman of board of directors
* Halyard Health Inc - also effective as of June 26, 2017, board has determined to expand size of board to 10 from 9 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2sxE3hp) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.