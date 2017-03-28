March 28 HAMBORNER REIT AG:
* Is forecasting 2017 increase in FFO to between around 43 million and 44 million euros (up
by 19 percent to 22 percent on previous year)
* Dividend proposal 0.43 euro (+2.4 percent)
* Net profit for year amounted to 17.4 million euros ($18.91 million), up significantly by
26.5 percent on previous year's level (13.8 million euros)
* Income from rents and leases amounted to 61.8 million euros in 2016 and was therefore 9.4
million euros or 17.9 percent higher than figure for previous year
* Funds from operations (FFO), a key indicator of company's operating performance, climbed
to 36.1 million euros in 2016 (previous year: 29.2 million euros)
