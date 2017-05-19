BRIEF-Vier Capital announces extension to qualifying transaction deadline date
* Vier Capital Corp announces extension to qualifying transaction deadline date
May 19 Hamilton Lane Inc :
* Joint book-running managers in co's recent initial public offering of Class A common stock, have agreed to waive a lock-up restriction
* Waiver of lock-up restriction to permit officer of co to exercise his options to purchase 233,495 shares of co's Class A common stock
SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA's TIL unit, a key step towards advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Leucadia National Corp reports a 5 percent stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group as of June 9 - SEC filing