BRIEF-New Residential increases Q2 dividend to $0.50 per common share
* New Residential increases second quarter dividend to $0.50 per common share
May 30 Hamilton Lane Inc:
* Hamilton Lane Inc - effective on May 26, 2017, board of directors of co increased size of board to six directors - sec filing
* Hamilton Lane - effective on may 26, 2017 board unanimously elected Leslie F. Varon, David J. Berkman as directors of co to fill resulting vacancies
* Hamilton Lane - is currently a party to a stockholders agreement pursuant to which HLA Investments, LLC has right to nominate to board co's directors
* Hamilton Lane Inc - HLA Investments, LLC designated Berkman and Varon as directors Source text (bit.ly/2qBI0gQ) Further company coverage:
* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017
June 21 Clinical researcher and pharmaceutical market data specialist Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc is exploring a sale of its contract sales business that could value it at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.