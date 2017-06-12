BRIEF-Fund managed by Pragma Inkaso buys debt portfolio of 73.8 mln zlotys
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS FUND ACQUIRED DEBT PORTFOLIO OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 73.8 MLN ZLOTYS
June 12 Hamilton Lane Inc
* Hamilton lane incorporated reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results
* Hamilton lane inc qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Hamilton lane inc qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $46.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hamilton lane inc qtrly total revenues $46.7 million versus $41.3 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CFO Gruell says forced conversion of Swiss franc-denominated mortgage portfolio in Poland is unlikely
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption