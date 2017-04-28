BRIEF-UTC board of directors increases dividend
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Hamilton Thorne Ltd
* Hamilton Thorne reports record revenue growth for quarter and year-ended December 31, 2016
* For three months ended December 31, 2016, sales were up 38.9% from $2,626,748 to $3,648,854
* In Q4 of 2016, company net income increased 33.0% to $507,680 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA reduced on Wednesday its average prices at refineries by 2.3 percent for gasoline and 5.8 percent for diesel, the company said in a securities filing.
