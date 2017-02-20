BRIEF-OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
* OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
Feb 20 Hammerson Plc:
* Final dividend 13.9 pence per share
* 142,000M 2 of new space leased; over 40 new brands; leases signed at average 5 pct ahead of ERV
* Total dividend 24 pence per share
* Group LFL NRI up 2.2 pct (3.2 pct including premium outlets) demonstrating retailer demand for prime destinations
* Premium outlets continue to outperform with sales growth of 8 pct; LFL NRI up 7.6 pct
* Continued strong demand for retail park space driving high occupancy; LFL NRI up 2.4 pct
* Total return 5.7 pct beating IPD benchmark (3.4 pct)
* EPRA net asset value per share (2) 7.39 stg as at Dec. 31, versus 7.10 stg year ago
* Adjusted profit (2) 230.7 mln stg at Dec. 31, versus 210.9 mln stg year ago
* Despite some UK retail headwinds and geopolitical uncertainty, confident we have a resilient and adaptable business with multiple opportunities - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.
SINGAPORE, June 16 Lee Suet Fern, managing partner of global law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP's combined practice in Singapore, has stepped down from the position to focus on her international role in the firm, sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.