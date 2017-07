BRIEF-Hammerson HY adjusted eps 15.1 pence

July 26 (Reuters) - HAMMERSON PLC:

* Interim Dividend Up 5.9 Percent to 10.7 Penceper Share

* HAMMERSON PLC - HY ADJUSTED PROFIT 119.4 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 112.6 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO

* HAMMERSON PLC - INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE 10.7 PENCE VERSUS 10.1 PENCE A YEAR AGO

* HAMMERSON PLC - AS AT JUNE 30, 2017 EPRA NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE 7.71 POUNDS VERSUS 7.39 POUNDS AS AT JUNE 30, 2016

* HAMMERSON PLC - AS AT JUNE 30, 2017 GEARING RATIO 62 PERCENT VERSUS 59 PERCENT AS AT JUNE 30, 2016

* Hammerson Plc - Hy Adjusted Eps 15.1p Pence

* AS AT JUNE 30, 2017 LOAN TO VALUE RATIO 37 PERCENT VERSUS 36 PERCENT AS AT JUNE 30, 2016

* ON A PROPORTIONALLY CONSOLIDATED BASIS NET DEBT AT 30 JUNE 2017 WAS £3,710 MILLION

* "BEGINNING TO SEE A SOFTER CONSUMER BACKDROP AND INCREASED HEADWINDS FOR RETAILERS IN UK"

* HAMMERSON PLC - HY NET RENTAL INCOME 184.0 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 167.7 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: