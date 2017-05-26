May 26 Hammerson Plc:

* Disposal of Westwood and Westwood Gateway Retail Parks, Thanet

* Sale to clients of BMO real estate partners for 80 mln stg

* Sale price represents a net initial yield of 6.5 pct and is slightly below December 2016 book value

* "Progressing with our planned disposal programme for year and remain committed to reducing leverage ahead of progressing with our development pipeline"