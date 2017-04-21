BRIEF-CIC to sell private banking activities in Singapore and Hong Kong
* DIVESTITURE PROJECT OF PRIVATE BANKING ACTIVITIES IN ASIA
April 21 Hammerson Plc:
* Signs £360 million revolving credit facility with a 5 year maturity
* Syndication and signing of a £360 million unsecured rcf at an initial margin of 90 basis points with a syndicate of fourteen international banks
* Facility has a maturity of five years which may be extended to a maximum of seven years.
* New facility will refinance an existing £175 million rcf maturing in april 2018
* New facility will result in a reduced margin of 60 basis points
* ACQUIRES TWO CENTRAL LOCATED COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES WITH AN AREA OF 6 500 SQUARE METERS
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's blue-chip index was on course to break a five-week rising streak, while Hong Kong's share benchmark was poised to post its biggest weekly loss in three months, as rising U.S. interest rates stoked fears of capital outflows from the region.