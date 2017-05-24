May 24 Han Tang International Holdings Ltd

* Company and Wu Zhao entered into an agreement

* Deal at an aggregate consideration of hk$17.2 million

* Consideration will be settled by issue of convertible bonds in principal amount of hk$17.2 million

* Agreement in relation to transfer of his entire interest in offshore special purpose vehicle to co

* Trading in shares will remain suspended until further notice