UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 24 Han Tang International Holdings Ltd :
* Company and vendor entered into agreement
* Company has conditionally agreed to acquire from vendor sale shares
* Consideration is HK$344.8 million
* Board has resolved to divest company's interest in ICSC Source text : (bit.ly/2nkkCG5) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources