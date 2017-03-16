Ghana's 91-day bill yield rises to 12.0964 pct
ACCRA, June 16 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill rose to 12.0964 percent at an auction on Friday, from 11.9077 percent at the last sale on June 9.
March 16 Hana Financial eighth Special Purpose Acquisition Co :
* Says it will change co name to Mobiis Co., Ltd from Hana Financial eighth Special Purpose Acquisition Co, effective March 21
Prosight Management LP reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc as of June 7, 2017 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.