BRIEF-Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
* Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
April 25 Hanbit Soft Inc :
* Says it plans to sell 12,264 shares of Imc Cames Ltd.,Co for 9.20 billion won
* Says it will hold 27.7 percent stake(27,736 shares) in target company after transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qaz2Yf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nortech Systems and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch announce new commercial banking agreement