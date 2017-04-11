UPDATE 2-UBS and Credit Suisse need credible insolvency plans -SNB
* SNB says more progress required on loss-absorbing capacity (Adds comment from UBS and Credit Suisse)
April 11 (Reuters) -
* Have today been questioned by prosecutor alf johansson regarding suspicions of receiving bribes
* Handelsbanken Chairman Boman says "suspicions are, in my opinion, groundless"
* Handelsbanken Chairman says will continue co-operating fully with prosecutor and his team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SNB says more progress required on loss-absorbing capacity (Adds comment from UBS and Credit Suisse)
LONDON, June 15 Britain's ruling Conservatives and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party have yet to agree a deal to support Prime Minister Theresa May's government, Sky News reported on Thursday, citing sources.
LONDON, June 15 Acacia Mining's production of gold from Tanzania has been hit by an export ban but targets for the year remain unchanged at this stage, Chief Executive Brad Gordon said on Thursday.