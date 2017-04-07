April 7 Handlowy:

* Says Q1 prelim. net profit at about 60 million zlotys ($15.10 million)

* The result was impacted by a one-off accounting of a reserve amount for the fee to a compulsory bank restructuring fund and lower result on financial instruments and revaluation

* Reported Q1 2015 net profit at 104.4 mln zlotys

* The Q1 report will be published on April 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9728 zlotys)

(Gdynia Newsroom)