BRIEF-Orey Antunes FY net result swings to loss of 12.8 mln euros
* SAID EARLY ON FRIDAY FY NET LOSS 12.8 MILLION EUROS VS PROFIT 3.0 MILLION EUROS YR AGO
April 7 Handlowy:
* Says Q1 prelim. net profit at about 60 million zlotys ($15.10 million)
* The result was impacted by a one-off accounting of a reserve amount for the fee to a compulsory bank restructuring fund and lower result on financial instruments and revaluation
* Reported Q1 2015 net profit at 104.4 mln zlotys
* The Q1 report will be published on April 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9728 zlotys)
* Australian government takeovers panel accept undertakings from keybridge capital & aurora funds management regarding applications seeking review of initial panel's decision
SHANGHAI, June 16 China must resist "erroneous" ideas such as privatisation and strengthen the role of the Communist Party in publicly owned firms, the head of the country's state asset regulator said in remarks published on Friday.