French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Handy & Harman Ltd:
* Handy & Harman Ltd reports first quarter financial results and outlook for 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Sees Q2 2017 sales $224 million to $274 million
* Sees fy 2017 sales $896 million to $1.043 billion
* Q1 sales $234.6 million versus $160.8 million
* Handy & Harman Ltd - adjusted EBITDA between $32 million and $39 million for 2017 Q2
* Handy & Harman Ltd - adjusted EBITDA between $116 million and $136 million for full 2017 year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: