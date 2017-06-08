June 8 Hang Seng Bank Ltd

* rose W M LEE will retire from bank and will cease to be vice-chairman and chief executive of bank with effect from 1 July 2017

* Andrew H C FUNG will retire from bank and will cease to be executive director and head of global banking and markets of bank

* Louisa W W Cheang will be appointed as vice-chairman and chief executive of bank with effect from 1 July 2017