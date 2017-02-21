Feb 21 Hang Seng Bank Ltd:

* FY attributable profit down 41% to HK$16.21 billion

* Fourth interim dividend of HK$2.80 per share

* FY net interest income grew by 5% to HK$22.25 billion

* At 31 December 2016, our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.6%

* "We expect the Mainland economy to maintain a similar pace of annual expansion in 2017"

* "Our forecast is for annual GDP growth in Hong Kong to rise to 1.8% in 2017 from an estimated 1.4% in 2016"

* "Group maintains a cautious outlook on credit environment and continues to focus on maintaining high level of asset quality"