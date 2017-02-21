BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail REIT executes contract to divest Gladstone Square
* Executed a contract to divest Gladstone Square for $31.5 million
Feb 21 Hang Seng Bank Ltd:
* FY attributable profit down 41% to HK$16.21 billion
* Fourth interim dividend of HK$2.80 per share
* FY net interest income grew by 5% to HK$22.25 billion
* At 31 December 2016, our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.6%
* "We expect the Mainland economy to maintain a similar pace of annual expansion in 2017"
* "Our forecast is for annual GDP growth in Hong Kong to rise to 1.8% in 2017 from an estimated 1.4% in 2016"
* "Group maintains a cautious outlook on credit environment and continues to focus on maintaining high level of asset quality" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone may extend Greek loan maturities in 2018 by 0-15 years
June 16 Australian shares are expected to trade higher on Friday, even after technology shares in the United States resumed their recent sell-off and energy stocks fell as high global inventories pressured oil prices, dragging Wall Street lower. The U.S. tech index was pulled down by heavyweights, including Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc after bearish research comments. Oil prices dipped for a second straight day on the back of a surprise buil