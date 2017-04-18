April 18 Hangzhou Anysoft Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Says its info-tech unit plans to invest 2.4 million yuan to set up an info-tech JV in Hangzhou, jointly with individual Yang Shengrong

* Says JV will be capitalized at 3 million yuan and the unit will own 80 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iaTN6K

