European shares dragged lower by retailers, resource stocks
* Retailers under pressure on doubts over consumption (Adds closing prices)
April 24 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 741.6 million yuan to 943.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (674.2 million yuan)
* Comments that increased sales of real estate business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LsuKTV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Retailers under pressure on doubts over consumption (Adds closing prices)
* Says registers the prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) with the Spanish market regulator CNMV
NEW YORK, June 15 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose renewable fuel use requirements for 2018 as soon as this week, five sources told Reuters this week, and traders expect no changes to conventional targets and modest increases to biofuel volumes.