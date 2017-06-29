BRIEF-Starhill Global Reit says Sg Reit (Sa) Sub- Trust secured loan facility
June 30 Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust-
June 29 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says it wins land auction for 1.4 billion yuan ($206.49 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2torqWF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7801 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 30 Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust-
* REG-ENTRA ASA : NEW LEASE CONTRACT WITH BÆRUM MUNICIPALITY IN SANDVIKA
* Says its investment unit plans to invest 35 million yuan to set up an tourism development JV in Guizhou, with local village committee and individual Huang Dafa