March 30Hangzhou Century Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 27.1 million yuan to 35.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (27.1 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue and software refund as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9ABmkK

