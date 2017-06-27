BRIEF-Vectura inks new U.S. deals for generic asthma therapy
* New development and licence agreement for a U.S. inhaled generic
June 27 Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical & Chemical Co Ltd
* Says Hangzhou investment firm plans to acquire 27.5 percent stake in the company at 36 yuan per share for 2.7 billion yuan ($396.46 million)
* Says Hangzhou investment firm will become its owner after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tizCso
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8102 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* GENKYOTEX ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL TO EVALUATE 48-WEEK TREATMENT WITH GKT831 IN PATIENTS WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES AND KIDNEY DISEASE
* ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF TWO INDEPENDENT (EXTERNAL) BOARD MEMBERS AT SGM