June 27 Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical & Chemical Co Ltd

* Says Hangzhou investment firm plans to acquire 27.5 percent stake in the company at 36 yuan per share for 2.7 billion yuan ($396.46 million)

* Says Hangzhou investment firm will become its owner after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tizCso

