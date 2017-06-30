Shooting injures 17 people at Little Rock nightclub
July 1 At least 17 people were wounded after gunfire erupted at a concert in Little Rock, Arkansas, early on Saturday, police said on social media.
June 30 Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.2 billion yuan ($325.10 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tvBSwt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7672 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
STRASBOURG, France, July 1 Leaders from the United States, Russia and across Europe paid tribute to Helmut Kohl as the architect of German reunification and a driving force for European integration on Saturday.
ST PETERSBURG, July 1 FIFA President Gianni Infantino signalled that he is in favour of introducing video assistant referees (VAR) at next year's World Cup following its success at the Confederations Cup, although he conceded the system needs to be improved.