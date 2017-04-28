Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
April 28 Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 30 percent to increase by 20 percent, or to be 135.7 million yuan to 232.6 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 193.9 million yuan
* Says that stable business as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/W91J2B
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
* Terago announces maturity date extension of its credit agreement