UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 HangZhou Radical Energy Saving Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue 22.0 million shares at 15.88 yuan ($2.30) per share to raise up to 349.36 million yuan for its Shenzhen IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qGUjIT ($1 = 6.8979 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources